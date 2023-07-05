ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The race is on. Registration for the “Ace of Races” marathon at Holloman Air Force Base is now open for novice and experienced professionals alike.

The races will be held on December 9, 2023, on the base. There are four distance options: a full marathon, half marathon, 5k, and a one-mile dash.

Registration prices increase as race day approaches. To sign up for the event, go to this link.

The on-base races are named after Major Richard Bong, known as the “Ace of Aces.” He shot down over 40 planes in World War II.