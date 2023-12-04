NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During the winter and holiday months supply at blood banks tends to deplete. Vitalant is teaming up with first responders to host Holiday Heroes blood drives throughout December.

Vitalant is encouraging the community to get out to one the blood drives and donate, as there is currently a need for all types of blood. Holiday heroes blood drives will take place at locations throughout New Mexico during the month of December. Anyone who donates blood will receive a holiday heroes shirt while supplies last. Community members who can’t make it out to a blood drive are encouraged to find the nearest vitalant center to donate blood. For a full list of Holiday Heroes blood drives, click here.