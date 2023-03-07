ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top team in the state delivered in the quarter-finals against the very talented eight seeded Sandia Matadors. The Eagles controlled for much of the first half, but a surge by the Matadors and Sydney Benally got Sandia in a position to tie the game late in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles then went on to 41.4% in the final period and close out the game with a 51-43 win.

Hobbs head coach Joe Carpenter credits the experience of his team for closing out the game, and his senior guard Nakia Mojica derived with 19 points and clutch three point shooting down the stretch.

Hobbs now faces La Cueva on Thursday at 9:45 am.