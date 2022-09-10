ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Academy Soccer Invitational wrapped up on Saturday. Hobbs and Cleveland played in the championship match on the boys side, while Academy and Hope Christian played for the girls trophy.

After a scoreless first half with a total of two shots on goal, the Storm were the ones to strike first. In the 54th minute, Juan Ramirez broke the 0-0 tie when he was on the receiving end of a free kick from Dominic Sanchez. Ramirez headed the ball into the back on the net, and it looked as if Cleveland would be ending the day victorious.

With time winding down, the Eagles equalized courtesy of some fancy footwork from Josh Chavez, and the game headed into overtime. No winner was decided following the two extra periods — which shows up on the scorebook as a 1-1 draw — and the game went into penalty kicks.

Hobbs goalkeeper Misael Orona blocked the first Storm attempt, and opened the door for his team. Cleveland went on to miss another attempt, while Hobbs made each of their first four, thus giving the Eagles the win and their second consecutive Academy Invitational trophy.

The girls game featured much more scoring. The Huskies got on the board early in the first half, however the Chargers equalized courtesy of an Anna Babinski tap in from a Isabella Barnes cross, and the game was locked at one going into the second half.

A major collision in the second half left Academy’s starting goal keeper injured, and gave Hope a penalty kick for a chance to regain their lead off the foot of Ashlyn Salas. She converted, however shorty after, the Chargers had a penalty kick of their own and Babinski got her second goal of the match.

In the final moments of regulation, Zylee Dominguez sent a corner to the head of Savanah Sanchez who gave the Huskies a 3-2 lead, and an eventual win. Hope improved to 8-0 on the season, and claimed a second straight Academy Invitational title.