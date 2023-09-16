ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Albuquerque Academy soccer invitational wrapped up on Saturday morning. Hobbs claimed the boys trophy while Cleveland took home the girls.

The Eagles made their way to the championship game by taking down Sandia Prep and Los Alamos earlier in the week and met up with host team Academy on Saturday. Hobbs was able to take down the Chargers 2-1 to win the tournament for the third consecutive year.

On the girls side, Cleveland made their way to the finals by beating Farmington and Hobbs. The Storm also played the host team Chargers in the finals, and won 2-1 thanks to a goal in the second overtime period.