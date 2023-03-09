ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The five seeded La Cueva Bears gave the top ranked Hobbs Eagles one of their toughest challenges of the year in the state semi-finals on Thursday. After six ties, three lead changes, and even two ejections, Hobbs was able to pull away with a 44-42 victory.

The game started on a 9-0 run by the Bears as the La Cueva defense took over the game early. Hobbs was held without a field goal for the entire first quarter, but they clawed back the rest of the way, finally taking a lead in the 4th quarter. The deciding bucket came from freshman Aliana Armitage.

Hobbs will play the winner of Volcano Vista and Las Cruces for the blue trophy on Saturday at 4 pm.