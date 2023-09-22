ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hispano Philanthropic Society has been a pillar of support for community schools in central New Mexico for over a decade. The Hispano Philanthropic Society will be holding its first ever Chile Fundraiser on September 30, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

At the fundraiser, people will have the opportunity to purchase authentic New Mexico chile while supporting the Hispano Philanthropic Society. For $10, you get a 9 oz. jar of Cervantes authentic New Mexico Red Chile with a unique label. For $5, you can get a quart-size bag of fresh roasted authentic New Mexico Green Chile donated by Moya Farms and Bueno Foods. The event will feature plenty of fun event for the whole family.

