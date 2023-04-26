ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the 2022-23 athletic season is coming to an end, schools are recognizing student athletes who will continue their careers at the collegiate level. Highland and La Cueva held ceremonies for those athletes on Wednesday.

Highland

Rebecca Carpenter – Basketball – Northern New Mexico

Yahir Jimenez – Soccer – Eastern New Mexico

Aaron Loya – Football – New Mexico Highlands

Brandon Medina – Basketball – University of the Southwest

Aaliyah Nevarez – Basketball – New Mexico Highlands

La Cueva

Savannah Ames – Track and Field – Northern Colorado

Alexis Ayers – Basketball – Milwaukee Area Technical College

Karleigh Gutierrez – Basketball – Wayland Baptist

Calvin Van Dyke – Tennis – Wheaton