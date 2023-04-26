ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the 2022-23 athletic season is coming to an end, schools are recognizing student athletes who will continue their careers at the collegiate level. Highland and La Cueva held ceremonies for those athletes on Wednesday.
Highland
Rebecca Carpenter – Basketball – Northern New Mexico
Yahir Jimenez – Soccer – Eastern New Mexico
Aaron Loya – Football – New Mexico Highlands
Brandon Medina – Basketball – University of the Southwest
Aaliyah Nevarez – Basketball – New Mexico Highlands
La Cueva
Savannah Ames – Track and Field – Northern Colorado
Alexis Ayers – Basketball – Milwaukee Area Technical College
Karleigh Gutierrez – Basketball – Wayland Baptist
Calvin Van Dyke – Tennis – Wheaton