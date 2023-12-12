ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Highland boys basketball team has been a consistent force in class 4A over the last few seasons. The Hornets once again appear to be contenders, as they have already knocked off three 5A opponents to start the season and have one of the most prolific scorers in the state.

Last season ended in heartbreak for Highland. The second-seeded Hornets fell to No. 7 Taos in the quarterfinals by two points, which fueled one player more than anyone.

“When I missed the last shot, because I took a layup but I missed it, I was like ‘oh no, this can’t happen any more,'” said junior guard Jesus Licon. “I mean, I cannot miss any more shots like this.”

Well, Licon started making his shots. Through four games, Licon ranks second in the state at 28.8 points per game and has been very efficient with his shooting. His three-point percentage is near 50% and he has confidence from nearly everyone that his shots will go in regardless of where.

“I mean when my teammates have confidence, I have my own,” he said. “I know I can make a wide open shot on the three point line, so I can take two or three steps back. I just want to win, try to do the best for my teammates and just be a good teammate.”

While Licon has been the lead man for the Hornets this season, the rest of the team is also playing well. Highland is currently averaging close to 70 points per game while only allowing 60.

“I think we’ve got a team, more so than some of our teams in the years past, that have fully locked in to the scouting reports, locked into what we need to do to be successfully both offensively and defensively,” said head coach Justin Woody. “So, that’s been fun.”