ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While high school football players across the country are preparing for training camp and the 2023 season, Strong Youth, Strong Communities (SYSC) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are preparing the athletes for life beyond high school.

Hall of Famers Drew Pearson, Tony Dorsett and Darrell Green met up with the Highland Hornets on Wednesday to focus on Physical health, mental health, higher education and suicide prevention.

The practice held at UNM’s University Stadium was filled with drills and leadership activities led by the Hall of Famers, along with the Lobos’ coaching staff. There was also a Q&A session where Pearson, Dorsett and Green shared personal experiences and methods for success, as well as the importance of higher education and other avenues following graduation.