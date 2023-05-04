ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The singles and doubles high school tennis championships wrapped up at the Jerry Kline Tennis Center on Thursday. Here is a look at the winners.

Singles

5A Boys – Philip Bosin, Eldorado

“It’s been a fun ride, that’s how I’d describe it,” said Bosin. “Ups and downs, but I’m just happy to finish it on a high”

5A Girls – Vianca Corley, Eldorado

“I just made sure that I stayed focused and I still played my game and I thought I did that, so I’m happy with myself,” Corley said. “It means a lot, I’m glad I can live up to it and do what my sisters did”

A-4A Boys – Oliver Lorenz, Albuquerque Academy

A-4A Girls – Lily Bosch, Albuquerque Academy

Doubles

5A Boys – Calvin Van Dyke and Thaaj Bhardwaj, La Cueva

5A Girls – Cameron King and Stephanie Romero, La Cueva

A-4A Boys – Kameron Dunmar and James Utton, St. Michael’s

A-4A Girls – Emeline Doscher and Michelle Deng, Albuquerque Academy