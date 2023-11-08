NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The semi final round of the state soccer tournament wrapped up around the state on Wednesday. Here is a look at some scores and highlights as teams clinched their spot in the state championship.

Boys

5A

#1 Hobbs: 3 vs #4 Centennial: 0

#2 La Cueva: 0 vs #3 Atrisco Heritage: 2

4A

#1 St. Pius X: 2 vs #5 Santa Teresa: 0

#2 Albuquerque Academy: 2 vs #3 Hope Christian: 2 (Hope wins in shootout)

A-3A

#1 Sandia Prep: 2 vs #4 Rehoboth Christian: 1

#2 NMMI: 3 vs #3 Robertson: 1

Girls

5A

#1 Cleveland: 3 vs #4 Eldorado: 0

#2 La Cueva: 3 vs #6 Volcano Vista: 1

4A

#1 Hope Christian: 3 vs #4 Los Alamos: 0

#2 Albuquerque Academy vs St. Pius X – Delayed due to sundown

A-3A

#1 Sandia Prep: 5 vs #4 St. Michael’s: 1

#2 Bosque: 5 vs #3 Ruidoso: 4

All state championship games will take place at the UNM soccer complex. A-3A boys and girls will play on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with the girls, followed by the boys at 6:30. 4A girls will begin Saturday’s action at 10 a.m., followed by the 4A boys at 12 p.m., 5A girls at 4 and 5A boys at 5:30.