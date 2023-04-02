RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state power lifting championships concluded this weekend Rio Rancho high school. All girls and boys classes A-3A competed on Friday while boys 4A-5A competed on Saturday in squats, bench press and deadlifting.
Team Standings
Boys 5A
- Rio Rancho: 48
- Cleveland: 35
- Roswell: 26
Boys 4A
- Lovington: 54
- Silver: 30
- Espanola Valley: 22
Boys A-3A
- Hatch Valley: 35
- Santa Rosa: 28
- Jal: 22
Girls A-5A
- Lovington: 27
- Centennial: 20
- Rio Rancho: 19
Girls A-3A
- Cobre
A few state record were broken during the weekend, including boys squats, as Jase Smith shattered the record by 75 pounds. The Rams’ senior successfully completing a rep at 550 pounds.
“I’ve never touched above 535 and I really wanted to,” said Smith. “550 has been my goal for the past two years, and I was nervous when I was right in the middle, but once I got it I was so excited and I was just making sure I got my judges approval. The only thing I could think was three white flags.”