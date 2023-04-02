RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The state power lifting championships concluded this weekend Rio Rancho high school. All girls and boys classes A-3A competed on Friday while boys 4A-5A competed on Saturday in squats, bench press and deadlifting.

Team Standings

Boys 5A

Rio Rancho: 48 Cleveland: 35 Roswell: 26

Boys 4A

Lovington: 54 Silver: 30 Espanola Valley: 22

Boys A-3A

Hatch Valley: 35 Santa Rosa: 28 Jal: 22

Girls A-5A

Lovington: 27 Centennial: 20 Rio Rancho: 19

Girls A-3A

Cobre

A few state record were broken during the weekend, including boys squats, as Jase Smith shattered the record by 75 pounds. The Rams’ senior successfully completing a rep at 550 pounds.

“I’ve never touched above 535 and I really wanted to,” said Smith. “550 has been my goal for the past two years, and I was nervous when I was right in the middle, but once I got it I was so excited and I was just making sure I got my judges approval. The only thing I could think was three white flags.”