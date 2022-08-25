ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football has begun. There were quite a few games on Thursday night, and here is a breakdown of some of the action.

St. Pius X and Highland came into the week winless, however one team did not look like it. The Hornets found the end zone on their opening drive, but that would not the only sting the Sartans would suffer on the night. Highland put up 22 points in the first quarter alone, and that would be enough as the Hornets got the win 38-14.

Manzano and Belen both came into the week looking for their first win of the season coming off shutout loses, but the Eagles waisted no time putting points on the board in week 2. Junior running back Diego Avila hit the hat trick in the first quarter alone, capped off by a 48 yard touchdown run. The defense did their part as well, as defensive lineman Cutter Houston forced a fumble and took it all the way to the house for six. Belen went on to shut out the Monarchs 52-0.

In 8-man football, Legacy Academy hosted their first ever home game at Menaul School against Fort Sumner/House. It would not be a night to remember for the Silverbacks however, as the Foxes offense caught fire. The Foxes picked up a big win 52-0.

West Las Vegas 48, Dexter 14

Wingate 28, Navajo Prep 14

Gateway Christian 52, Carrizozo 0

Portales 26, Ruidoso 14