ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights.

New district 2/5 rivals West Mesa and La Cueva met up at Community Stadium in the biggest shootout of the year. The Mustangs looked to play upset, as they scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, but La Cueva fought their way back. In total, a state record of 151 points were scored, but in the end it was the Bears coming out on top 89-62 to improve to 7-1 on the year.

In class 5A district 1/5, Highland welcomed Belen to Community stadium. The Eagles came into the night on a five game losing streak, however they came out aggressive against the Hornets. Belen went on to win 30-7 to improve to 2-6 and hand Highland their first loss since week 1.

Valley looked to make it three wins in a row on Thursday night against Del Norte. The Vikings went on to mercy rule the Knights 56-6 to improve 6-2 on the year.