ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 8th week of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights.

St. Pius X and Moriarty met up at community stadium as both teams looked to snap a two-game losing streak. The Sartans defense was able to contain the Pintos run game and Pius came out with a 24-14 win.

Down in Las Cruces, Mayfield hosted Santa Teresa at the Field of Dreams. The Trojans were able to handle business against a winless Desert Warriors team, as Mayfield won 53-0.