NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week six of high school football kicked off on Thursday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Capital made the trip to the Duke City to take on Atrisco Heritage at Community Stadium. In the battle of Jaguars, it was the boys in blue and gold getting off to a hot start, as Dean Marquez connected with Manny Sedillo for a 51 yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. Atrisco went on to score two more touchdowns of 50+ yards courtesy of Latavious Morris and Marquise Renfro prior to a weather delay. Following a lengthy break, Atrisco went on to win 44-21.

Hope Christian and Highland matched up at Milne in another game that featured a weather delay. Both squads entered the game with 2-1 records, and the matchup was even for much of the first half, as Highland was leading 6-0 at at the break. In the second half, the Hornets applied the sting, as they went on to win 28-0.

Belen made the trip down to the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces to take on Mayfield. The Eagles got on the board first, courtesy of a Diego Avila touchdown run, but then the Trojans took over. Mayfield went on to win 49-7 to improve to 3-3.