ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week six of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a look at some of some of the scores and highlights.

La Cueva and Albuquerque high met up at Wilson Stadium. The Bears were able to dominate in all three phases, as the team moved the ball of offense, blocked a field goal and scored on special teams, and shutout the Bulldogs in a 38-0 win.

Down south, Gadsden welcomed the Goddard Rockets to town. There wasn’t much homefield advantage, as the Rockets soared to a 35-7 win.