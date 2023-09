ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Matadors race for season perfection has come to an end. The Volcano Vista Hawks improved to 4-1 Thursday night with a 30-14 defeat of the Matadors. With the loss, the Matadors dropped to 3-1 on the season.

The Valencia Jaguars went on the road Thursday to Santa Teresa and left with a 51-13 victory. The win improved the Jaguars record to 3-1. The Desert Warriors remain winless with a 0-3 record.