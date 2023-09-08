ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 4th week of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights.

Once again, Nusenda Community Stadium played host to the highest scoring game of the night. West Mesa took down Albuquerque High in a shootout, 43-35.

Atrisco Heritage was back at in on a Thursday night for the third consecutive week. The Jags’ offense stayed hot in a 54-17 win over Manzano.

Bernalillo took on a class 5A opponent for the third time this seaosn, as the Spartans played Highland at Milne Stadium. After a slow start on offense, the Spartans found their groove and won 18-14 to improve to 4-0.

In class 6-man, Chesterton Academy hosted New Mexico School for the Deaf at Albuquerque Academy. From the opening kickoff, the Roadrunners jumped out to a lead from the opening kickoff, and didn’t look back as they won 71-32.