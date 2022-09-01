NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 3 of high school football has begun. Not many games were played on the first day of the week, but here is a look at some of the action.

At Wilson stadium, Sandia hosted Albuquerque high for an energy filled match. After a back and forth first half, Sandia broke away thanks to Malachi Tymes. The senior running back entered the night tied for 5th in the country with nine total touchdowns, and he added to that total throughout the game, for a total of four scores. In the end, the Matadors came out on top 34-21.

It was a tough week for the football community in Las Cruces, as Organ Mountain captain Abraham Romero remains in a medically induced coma following a head injury suffered last week. The Knights met up with the Mayfield Trojans, and the two teams held a pregame ceremony to honor Romero. During the game, the Knights honored their teammate with a dominating performance on the field. Organ Mountain went on to a 28-0 win, and improved to 2-1 on the season.