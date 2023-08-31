ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The third week of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights.

In class 6A, Eldorado met up with Atrisco Heritage at Nusenda Community Stadium in a game that did not lack any offense. The Jags and Eagles combined for 134 total points, which is the third highest in the state record book, with Atrisco on top 70-64.

Milne Stadium played host to a pair of 1-1 teams between Valley and St. Pius. The Vikings found Valhalla as they sailed to a 35-0 victory.

Rivals Gallup and Miyamura also met up on Thursday night. Both the Bengals and Patriots entered the night scoreless on the season, but Miyamura finally found a rhythm on offense as they won 59-6.