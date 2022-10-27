ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final week of high school football is here, and some teams played their final game of season on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Eldorado and West West met up at Wilson stadium, as the Mustangs tried to prove that they belong in the postseason. West Mesa got off to a hot start as the team scored on the second play from scrimmage on a 77 yard touchdown pass to Chris Johnson. The Mustangs kept the lead the rest of the way, as they went on to win 34-8.

Milne stadium featured two teams — Manzano and Albuquerque High — looking to end their respective seasons on a high note. The Bulldog defense did their part, as they forced turnovers that ended in touchdowns on multiple occasions. Albuquerque High went on to score a season high of 55 points in the win.

Grants made the trip to the Duke City to take on Saint Pius X. at Community Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, Sartans DB Jacob Baca opened things up for his team as he took an interception 40 yards for a pick-6. That would be all Pius needed, as the shutout the Pirates and won 23-0.