ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week ten of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a look at some of some of the scores and highlights.

Down in Las Cruces, the Bulldawgs of Las Cruces High hosted Carlsbad at the Field of Dreams. LC was able to win a 5th consecutive game thanks to a 43-14 victory.

In district 2/6-5A, Manzano and Del Norte met up at Wilson stadium as both teams looked for a second win this season. The Monarchs reigned supreme in a 63-8 win.

Valley hosted Los Alamos in another district 2/6-5A matchup at Milne stadium. Both teams entered the night on two-game win streaks, but in the end it was Valley making it three straight, with a 26-23 win.