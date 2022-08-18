ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 high school football season officially kicked off in New Mexico on Thursday night, and plenty of metro teams were in on the action.

In a class 6A matchup, Santa Fe made the trip down Albuquerque to battle West Mesa at Nusenda Community Stadium. It was the first game as head coach of the Mustangs for former Lobo running back Landrick Brody, and his squad started off with a bang, scoring on each of their first three possessions. Mustangs went on to win 56 to 12.

In another class 6A matchup, Atrsico Heritage and Sandia met up at Wilson Stadium as the two programs looked to start their seasons on a high note. This was a back and fourth high scoring affair, as a total of 96 points were scored. Sandia running back Malachi Thymes was responsible for many of those points as he got in the end zone a total of seven times, leading the Matadors to a 59 to 37 win.

Despite residing in different classifications, Valley (5A) played a road game against Bernalillo (4A) at Cleveland high school. It was the first game of the Billy Cobos coaching era for the Vikings, and he had a lot to be excited about as his team cruised to a 36-0 victory.

Class 4A contender Albuquerque Academy started off their season on the first day of school as the Chargers played independent Rio Grande at Milne Stadium. Academy had a strong showcase on both sides of the ball, as the offense racked up 37 points while the defense shutout the Ravens.

Week 1 games continue on Friday night with a full slate of games from across the state. KRQE sorts will provide coverage of all the action on Friday Night Football at 11:05 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.