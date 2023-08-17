ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week one of high school football began on Thursday night. Here is a breakdown of some of the highlights.

Two first year head coaches took to the field at Richard Harper Memorial Field at Albuquerque Academy on Thursday. Christopher Smalls’ Rio Grande Ravens and David Lee’s Academy Chargers met up to start the season as both teams looked to find an identity in 2023. The Chargers were able to dominate in all three phases and win 50-0.

Milne Stadium played host to Valley and Bernalillo for the Cobos bowl. Uncle Billy and his Vikings took on his nephew John’s Spartans. In a low-scoring battle, it was the nephew and the Bernalillo Spartans pulling off a 12-6 upset win.

Down in Socorro, the Warriors started their season against the visiting Robertson Cardinals. The boys from Las Vegas were able to build an early lead, scoring on both sides of the ball. The Cardinals went on to win 28-13.