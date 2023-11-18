NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven high school football games were played on Saturday as 3A-5A teams looked to clinch their spot in the state championship, while class 2A held its title game. Here are some scores and highlights from week 14 Saturday.

2A Championship

In a matchup of one vs two, top ranked Eunice hit the road to No. 2 Texico. The two schools met up earlier in the year to open up district play, and while the Cardinals technically got the win, the game was called at halftime due to lightning with Eunice leading 21-14. The Wolverines made sure there would be no controversy this time around, as Texico won 44-7. The win marks Texico’s first state title since 2008.

5A

#1 Roswell: 45 vs #5 Deming: 0

#2 Artesia: 50 vs #3 Piedra Vista: 0

4A

#1 Bloomfield: 21 vs #4 Portales: 28

#2 Lovington: 45 vs #3 Silver: 26

3A

#1 St. Michael’s: 41 vs NMMI: 0

#2 Robertson: 16 vs #3 Cobre: 7