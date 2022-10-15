ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week nine of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Top ranked Centennial hosted Carlsbad in a district 3/4 clash. The Hawks proved why they are the top team in New Mexico, as they soared past the Cavemen 44-7.

In a class 4A district 3/5 game, Saint Pius X hosted Valencia at Community Stadium. Both the Sartans and Jaguars came into the day looking for their first district win of the season, and the game would only be decided by three points, as Valencia got the win 17-14.

In an 8-man matchup between Menaul and Alamo Navajo, points would be plentiful for one team, and scarce for the the other. The Panthers won by mercy rule, 51-0.