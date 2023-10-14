ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 6 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some scores and highlights from around the Albuquerque metro.

The last time La Cueva and West Mesa met up, the Bears and Mustangs combined for 151 points in what was the highest scoring 11-man game in state history. The two schools met up again on Saturday at Wilson Stadium in a district 2/5 clash, however significantly less points were scored. La Cueva got the win 56-12.

Albuquerque High hosted Capital at Milne Stadium in a game that needed extra time to decide a winner. In the end, it was only one point that separated the two teams, as the Bulldogs came out with a 14-13 win in overtime.

In class 3A, Hope Christian hosted Tucumcari. The Huskies entered the day on a six-game losing streak, but put an end to it with a 22-20 win.