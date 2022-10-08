ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week eight of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the action.

In a class 6A, two teams battled at Community stadium to stay alive in the district 1 race. Rio Rancho came in rested following a bye week, while Atrsico recently suffered their first loss since week one. The Rams proved to be the better team in this matchup, as they went on to win 49-27.

At Milne stadium, Valley looked to win their second consecutive against a winless Manzano team. The Manarchs were able to put up their most points of the season, however the Vikings were able to reach their 5th win of the season for a strong start in district 2/6 play.

Over at Wilson Stadium, hope Christian welcomed Dexter to the Duke City. The matchup of class 3A district 4 teams would need extra time to decide a winner, and in the end it was the Demons winning 14-13 in overtime.