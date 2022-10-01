ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week seven of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Longtime rivals St. Pius X and Albuquerque Academy met on the Chargers home turf as Academy looked to beat the Satrans for the first time this century. Pius did their best to keep their win streak against the Chargers alive, as the boys in black and yellow went up 13-0, however the Chargers mounted a comeback to win 24-13.

Highland and Manzano met up at Wilson stadium on Saturday. The Monarchs defense held strong early as they held Highland to only six points in the first half, however the Hornets went on to apply their sting late, as they won 22-6 to reach their fourth consecutive victory.

Undefeated 4A Portales made the trip to Albuquerque to battle class 5A opponent Valley. This game would be a high scoring affair, and in the end, it was the Vikings coming out on top 48-47.

Hope Christian welcomed class 3A district 4 rival NMMI to Community Stadium. It has been an up and down season for the Huskies, but Hope got off to a nice start in district play, as they went on to win in overtime 29-28.