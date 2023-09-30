ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 7th week of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

Sandia and West Mesa opened up their district 2/5 action on Saturday at Community Stadium. The Matador defense was able to come up with multiple 4th down stops, and Sandia was able to pull out a 36-28 win.

Atrisco Heritage and Cibola also started district action at Community Stadium later in the afternoon. The Jags were able to gain an early lead and ride to a 36-25 win.

Hobbs and Las Cruces were originally scheduled to play on Friday night, however the game was delayed until Saturday morning due to weather. The Bulldawgs were able to come out on top 42-27 to improve to 2-4.

Del Norte hosted Miyamura at Milne Stadium. The Patriots went on to win by mercy rule, 56-6.

Rio Grande hosted Navajo prep as the Ravens looked for their first win of the season. Not only did RG get the win, but the team did it in dominant fashion, 54-8.

In 8-man, Menaul hosted Questa for the Panthers’ homecoming game. The Panthers gave the Menaul alumni a lot to be proud of, as they won 54-0.