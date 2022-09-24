ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 6 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

The undefeated Cibola Cougars welcomed the Los Lunas Tigers to Community Stadium on Saturday morning. Los Lunas entered the game on a three-game losing streak, but the Tigers came out firing against Cibola, and lead 14-0 at halftime. However, just like many other games this season, the Cougars would come from behind to win it 36-6. Cibola joined Hobbs at 5-0 as the only unbeaten teams in class 6A.

Albuquerque High hosted a Saturday game at Milne stadium for the second week in a row, this time against La Cueva. The Bears entered the game on a three-game win streak, and kept things going against the Bulldogs, as La Cueva went on to win 48-8.

Piedra Vista made the trip down to Albuquerque to take on Valley at Wilson Stadium. The Panthers continued their early season dominance over the Vikings, as they went on to win 48-0. Piedra Vista remains the only unbeaten in class 5A at 6-0.

Albuquerque Academy welcomed Los Alamos to Richard Harper Memorial Field for their homecoming game. The Chargers went on to make their alumni proud, as the red and black went on to win 35-0 to improve to 4-2 on the year.