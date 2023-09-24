ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 6 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some scores and highlights from around the Albuquerque metro.

Volcano Vista and Eldorado met up at Wilson Stadium Saturday morning. The Hawks dominated on the ground and ran their way to a 38-19 win. With the result, Volcano Vista improved to 5-1 while Eldorado now sits at 3-3.

Highland hosted Hope Christian at Milne Stadium. After a low scoring first half, the Hornets were able to find an offensive rhythm in the second, and pull away with a 45-14 win. Highland has now won two consecutive games to improve to 2-3 while Hope dropped to 2-4 with a 4th consecutive defeat.