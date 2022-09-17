NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week five of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown from Saturday’s slate of games.

Milne Stadium played host to two one win teams looking to get back in the win column. Albuquerque high and Farmington played evenly through the first half, each scoring a touchdown and Farmington leading 7-6 at the break. The Scorpions began to pour it on in the second half however, scoring 34 points in the final two quarters, and went on to win 41-18.

Santa Fe traveled down to Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque to take on Manzano, as both the Demons and Monarchs looked for their first win of the season. Manzano was able to find the end zone for the first time this seaosn, however their celebration was short lived, as Santa Fe was able to rack up 38 points and get the win 38-6.

Community Stadium hosted a class 4A matchup between Portales and St. Pius X. The Rams entered the week undefeated, and got off to a hot start against the Sartans. Portales scored on their opening drive of the game, and that was all the would need, as they shutout Pius and got the win 32-0.