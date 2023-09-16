ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 5th week of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

At Wilson Stadium, Eldorado once again played in one of the highest scoring shootouts in state history. After a dominating first half by Clovis, the Eagles clawed their way back in the second half to win 64-56.

Hope Christian hosted Grants at Nusenda Community Stadium. The Pirates edged out the Huskies, 35-18.

Albuquerque Academy hosted Capital in AA’s homecoming game. The Chargers defense was able to keep the Jaguars in check, as Academy won 20-14.

Rio Grande and Kirtland Central met up at Milne Stadium. The Broncos got the win, 57-6.