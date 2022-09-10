NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 4 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Perennial title contender Cleveland made the trip down south to take on a winless Las Cruces team. The electric Storm offense did their thing, as quarterback Evan Wysong opened the game with a 48 yard touchdown run. That would be all the defending champs needed, as the Storm defense held the Bulldawgs to only 3 points.

Cibola made the trip up north to take on Farmington in a shootout. Trailing 35-36 in the 4th quarter, Cougars QB Aden Chavez connected with Brandon Castillo for a 45 yard score to win 41-36.

In class 3A, Hope Christian hosted Socorro at Wilson Stadium. Warriors two-way player Brent Miller proved to do it all on Saturday, as he followed up an interception on defense with a 20 yard touchdown pass, en route to a 41-0 Socorro win.