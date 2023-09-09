ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 4th week of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

At Nusenda Community Stadium, Farmington looked to get back in the win column, while Cibola looked to record a win for the first time this season. The Scorpions went on to roll their way to shutout victory, 39-0.

Down at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, Organ Mountain hosted Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho prevailed to a 34-7 win to improve to 3-1 while the Knights now sit at 0-4.

At Milne Stadium, St. Pius X hosted Del Norte. The Sartans were able to produce their highest point total of the season in a 51-6 win.