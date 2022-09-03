NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 3 of the high school football season wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown from some of the action.

Eldorado hosted Atrisco Heritage at Wilson stadium as the Eagles looked for their first win of the season. Marquise Renfro got things going for the Jaguars offense, as he broke off a 45 yard run in the first quarter, and capped off the drive with a touchdown. The Eagles answered with a spectacular touchdown reception from Josh Jackson, and thus began a high scoring affair. In the end, it was Atrisco coming out on top 54-33.

At Richard Harper Memorial Field, Albuquerque Academy hosted Hope Christian, and the Chargers dominated from the start. AA posted 35 total points and shut out the Huskies offense. After 3 weeks, the Academy defense has not allowed any points scored, and AA has outscored opponents 92-7.

In a game that was originally scheduled for Friday night, St. Michael’s hosted Santa Fe on Saturday. The game suffered multiple lightning delays, however the Horsemen were unfazed. St. Mike’s went on to blowout their in-town rival and improve to 3-0.