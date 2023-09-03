ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some scores and highlights.

Down at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, La Cueva and Centennial each looked for their first win of the season (La Cueva forfeited their week 1 win over Rio Rancho). In the end, Centennial was able to come out on top, 35-28.

Undefeated Volcano Vista welcomed Carlsbad to Nusenda Community stadium. While there wasn’t much scoring in the first half, the Hawks found their groove in the second and claimed a 28-7 win.

In a 4A vs 3A matchup, Albuquerque Academy hosted Hope Christian. The Chargers gave the Huskies their first loss of the season, as AA won 43-14.

Both Taos and Rio Grande entered the day winless at Milne Stadium, however the Tigers did not look like it against the Ravens. Taos went on to win by mercy rule, 51-0.