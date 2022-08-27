ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Week 2 of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action.

Eldorado hosted Rio Rancho for a Saturday morning clash at Wilson Stadium. After being shutout offensively in week one, the Rams waisted no time getting in the end zone against the Eagles as quarterback Noah Nelson ran it in from 15 yards out. The Eldorado defense would make up for it however, as the burnt orange recovered a fumble and returned it all the way to for six. After that, Rio Rancho began to pour it on, as receiver Mikey Wood racked up a 64 yard touchdown, en route to a 34-17 Rams win.

At Community Stadium, Rio Grande and Atrisco Heritage played for the coveted disc grill. The Jaguars struck early as Dean Marquez connected with Manny Sedillo for a 19 yard score, and that would be all Atrisco needed. The final would be 52-0, and the Jags improved to 1-1 on the young season.

Milne Stadium hosted a matchup between Del Norte and Valencia. Jaguars quarterback Rey Garcia broke the 6-6 tie in the second quarter with a 23 yard touchdown to Cade Ash, and then Valencia began to run away with the game 43-6.

One of the few schools with their own stadium, Albuquerque Academy, welcomed Moriarty to Richard Harper Memorial field for the Chargers first home game of the season. Kellen Gehres was a stable for the Academy offense, as he racked up 66 yards on the opening drive, capped off by a 23 yard touchdown. The Pintos responded with an 84 yard punt return later in the half by Isaiah Quintana, however those would be the only points Moriarty put on the board all game. The Chargers found the end zone in the second half, and went on to win 20-7.