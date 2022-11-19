NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The semi-finals for classes 3A-6A have come to a close. Here is a look at how teams advanced to the championship round.

Second ranked La Cueva traveled to the Field of Dreams for a rematch against third ranked Centennial. When the two squads met in the regular season, La Cueva came out on top 28-21, and the second matchup provided another close game. The Hawks running game continued to be a problem for the Bears defense, as they led during stretches of the second half, however the La Cueva offense was too much to handle, as they went on to win 42-35. La Cueva now plays Cleveland for the state championship on Saturday, November 26.

Roswell hosted Piedra Vista for the second time this season. The third ranked Panthers jumped out to an early lead over the Coyotes, while their defense held strong. PV held the explosive Roswell offense to only seven points, and Piedra Vista got the win 13-7.

Artesia and Deming played for the other spot in the 5A title game. The Bulldogs entered the day on a six game win streak, and they kept it rolling against the Wildcats. Artesia got the win 49-12 and advanced to a second consecutive championship game.

In class 4A, Taos and Bloomfield battled all the way into the fourth quarter. The second ranked Bobcats found the end zone repeatedly throughout the game, scoring a whopping seven touchdown on the Tiger defense. Thanks to the 45-12 win, Bloomfield advanced to a state championship football game for the first time since 1990.

The other 4A semi-final game featured defending champion Lovington against Silver. The top seeded Colts took care of business on their home field, winning 23-7.

In class 3A, Ruidoso and Raton battled all the way into the fourth quarter. Some history was made in the game as well, as Tigers senior running back Cayden Walton broke the New Mexico single season rushing record on a 56 yard touchdown run. Walton’s star power would not be enough however, as the Warriors went on to win 21-20. Ruidoso now plays St. Michael’s for the 3A trophy.