ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final week of the regular season for 11-man football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

Atrisco Heritage met up with Volcano Vista at Community Stadium as the Jaguars battled for their playoff lives. Atrisco put up a fight from the start, but after multiple costly penalties, the Hawks were able to take control. The game was then stopped in the third quarter with Volcano leading 34-14 due to a significant injury to an Atrisco Heritage player.

Highland also looked to find a spot in the playoffs as the Hornets hosted Miyamura at Milne Stadium. Amiri Mumba and the Hornets run game was able to find a grove, as Highland got a 43-24 win to finish the regular season 6-4.

Albuquerque Academy and Bernalillo wrapped up their regular seasons at Richard Harper Memorial field. The Spartans defense caused problems for the Chargers all day and forced multiple turnovers. Bernalillo ran away with the game 50-14 to cap off a 7-3 record and the program’s best regular season since 2009.