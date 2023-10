ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 10th week of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

Farmington: 40 vs Eldorado: 44

Silver: 46 vs St. Pius X: 0

Ruidoso: 35 vs Hope Christian: 28

Ramah: 67 vs Chesterton Academy: 21

Albuquerque High: 28 vs Santa Fe: 12