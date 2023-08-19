ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening week of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights.

Three-time defending state champion Cleveland made the trip to the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces to take on Centennial. While the Hawks were able to keep things close in the first half, the Storm rallied in the second and won 28-8.

Sandia and Atrisco Heritage Academy opened their seasons at Nusenda Community Stadium. After a back-and-forth game, The Matadors edged out the Jaguars 21-20 with the game coming down to a missed PAT from Atrisco.

Mayfield came up to Albquerque for the head coaching debut of Gary Bradley against Manzano. The Trojans had no trouble finding the end zone, and even got creative in the play calling in a 55-0 win.

Milne stadium played host to Highland and Portales. Despite being a class 4A underdog against a 5A school, the Rams rolled to a 45-0 win.