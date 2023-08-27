RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The first major high school cross country meet of the year took place on Saturday at Cleveland High School. In total, 28 schools participated in the race.

On the boys’ side, it would be a Rio Rancho Ram winning by a large margin. Junior Charlie Vause won with a final time of 15 minutes and 32 seconds.

On the girls’ side, it would be the first high school win an 8th grader, and two-time national champion, Gianna Rahmer. Representing Eldorado, Rahmer crossed the finish line first, with a time of 18 minutes and 30 seconds.