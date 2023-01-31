ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball is in the middle of district play across the state. Here is a look at some district title contenders across the metro.

In class 5A district one, Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage met in the Ring of Fire. The Hawks edged out their district rival 63-48.

In class 4A, district five rivals St. Pius X and Highland met up inside the Hornet’s nest. Highland went 3-0 against Pius last year, and the team kept the streak alive on Tuesday, winning 51-50.

In class 3A, a battle of private schools as Sandia Prep hosted Bosque. Both teams came into the night undefeated in district five, but it was the Sundevils leaving victorious 70-56.