ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was plenty of high school basketball during Saturday’s slate of games, including a few tournament championships. Here’s a look at how things went down in the Albuquerque metro.

West Mesa took down Cleveland 66-63 in overtime to claim the Phil Griego title in the Thunderdome. The win marks back-to-back overtime wins for the Mustangs and brings the team to 4-2 on the year.

The Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy featured Volcano Vista and Farmington in the girls title game while the host Chargers battled with Atrisco Heritage in the boys bracket. In the end it was Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage leaving the gym with the big trophies.

Some other games include Sandia defeating Palo Duro (Amarillo) and Valley winning at home over Artesia.