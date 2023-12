ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday featured a full schedule of high school basketball around the state. Here is a look at some of the scores and highlights from around the Albuquerque metro.

Boys

La Cueva: 65 vs Mayfield: 54

*Highland: 60 vs Centennial: 57 (OT)

*Highland’s Jesus Licon finished with all of the Hornet’s 13 points in overtime, including a game-winning three at the buzzer

Valley: 54 vs Palo Duro (TX): 61

Girls

Sandia: 76 vs Las Cruces: 41