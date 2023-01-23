ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

Board members Korie Leigh and Jen Bartz talked more about Hero’s Path Palliative Care and what they offer. Korie Leigh says the services they provide families are crucial. “Parenting a child with a serious or medically complex condition is an incredibly challenging situation. The siblings need support, the primary caregivers need support… not just medical support but psychological support,” said Leigh.

Jen Bartz says the nonprofit is seeking more volunteers and board members to join. They are also looking for families that need their support. For more information, visit their website at https://www.herospathpalliativecare.org/,